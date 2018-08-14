The rising population of millennials in Hamilton

The first time in Hamilton’s history Millennials are beginning to out number other demographics. It also means many millennials will be facing challenges from housing to job opportunities.

Millennials are a group of young people born between 1982 to 2004 and according to the city of Hamilton, they currently outweigh the number of baby boomers.

According to the social planning and research council, millennials take up 28% of the population in Hamilton and getting a foot in the door can be a challenge.

Ben Strasser, a member of the “Millennial Network Group” says young people can learn a lot from baby boomers.

“There’s the stigma around millennials being entitled, spoiled and lazy and I think because of that, every generation has had some form of stigma around them and they all sprout from the same things”.

The city of Hamilton has created workshops aimed at helping millennials enter the workforce.