RISING GAS PRICES

The recent spike in gas prices has some people re-thinking their summer driving plans while others have come to terms with just paying the price. In the summer months there is typically an increase in gas prices due to “driving season” but this year it’s more extreme.

Petroleum expert Roger McKnight says that wholesale gas prices we see here are actually made in the U.S., when it changes there it changes here. With the economy booming in the states, it increases the demand for gasoline, which in turns increases the price.

Driving season begins Victoria day weekend and that’s when we can expect to see a rise in gas prices. The record high was 142.9 cents per litre back in 2014.

With the election coming up in June, McKnight thinks the politicians should consider putting a cap on the province’s gasoline tax.