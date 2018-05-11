;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

RISING GAS PRICES

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: driving season, gas prices, petroleum, u.s., Vicoria


The recent spike in gas prices has some people re-thinking their summer driving plans while others have come to terms with just paying the price. In the summer months there is typically an increase in gas prices due to “driving season” but this year it’s more extreme.

Petroleum expert Roger McKnight says that wholesale gas prices we see here are actually made in the U.S., when it changes there it changes here. With the economy booming in the states, it increases the demand for gasoline, which in turns increases the price.

Driving season begins Victoria day weekend and that’s when we can expect to see a rise in gas prices. The record high was 142.9 cents per litre back in 2014.

With the election coming up in June, McKnight thinks the politicians should consider putting a cap on the province’s gasoline tax.



LATEST STORIES

The Old Cathedral boys' school in Hamilton has been designated a heritage building

Closing arguments begin Monday in the Neil Harris murder trial

Lakefront Dunnville residents have been told to abandon their homes

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php