Rings is the third film in the horror series based on the popular Japanese franchise. F. Javier Gutiérrez directs his first American feature which stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D’Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden, and Bonnie Morgan.

RINGS is a new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

“As a culture, we’re obsessed with videos, and the way we watch them has changed so dramatically since the first two Ring films,” Gutiérrez explains. “There used to be a ritual to watching VHS. You chose a tape off the shelf, sometimes you had to rewind it or adjust the tracking…it was all very time consuming, but today, you press a button on various possible devices, and a video instantly plays. I wanted to explore how technology fundamentally changes how the curse works, and how it spreads. It’s not only easier to watch videos, it’s also much easier to make copies and pass the curse on.”

Rings is rated 14A.