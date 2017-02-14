2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ring of peace

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: islamophobia, muslims, ring of peace, students, westdale secondary school

Students at Hamilton’s Westdale Secondary School one by one formed a ring of peace around the school to show support for the victims of the Quebec mosque shooting and to stand up against Islamophobia. The students say Donald Trump’s stance on Muslim’s is not only a problem in the U.S., but they feel it here in Canada too.

“My family has been victims, I have friends spat on, hijabs pulled off their heads.”

Grade 12 student Sabreina Dahab helped organize the ring. She says the increasing discrimination and Islamophobia that Muslims face is troubling.

The ring of peace stretched nearly the entire way around Westdale Secondary school and the message from the Muslim student association was pretty simple, we do belong here.


