Review // A United Kingdom

Somewhere between a crowd-pleasing romance and an inspiring historical drama, A United Kingdom is the unique type of historical adaptation; one that stays true to it’s source material, trusting that historical truth is the best entertainment. Director Amma Asante walks a fine line with her third feature, casting a light on the fascinating true life love story taking place at the centre of Botswana’s struggles against colonial rule, while resisting the urge to fall into the familiar trappings of the genre. Thanks to strong performances from her lead actors and the natural beauty of Southern Africa, A United Kingdom is both a moving, and educational viewing experience.

In 1948 Bechuanaland (now Botswana) is under the control of Tshekedi Khama, regent of the ruling Bamangwato tribe. Working closely with the British colonial government to keep peace with their ever encroaching South African neighbours, Tshekedi is keeping the throne warm for the land’s true heir, his nephew Seretse Khama. Seretse is in London studying law and experiencing a vastly different world than his native Africa. When he meets an office worker named Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike) the pair fall hopelessly in love. However while London in the 1940s is not the most welcoming place for an interracial couple, it’s nothing compared to the storm that awaits the couple upon their return to Bechuanaland.

The great strength of Assante’s film is the delightful juxtaposition of this intimate, everyday romance with the grand stage of geopolitics. The film moves from quiet scenes of affection between Seretse and Ruth that could be taking place in any kitchen or bedroom anywhere, to meetings between heads of state dealing with the political effects of their union. The British fear unrest in apartheid South Africa should a mixed race couple take the throne, Tshekedi fears losing the protection of the British (and maybe losing a bit of his power), and a potential discovery of diamonds in Bechuanaland clouds the motivations of everyone involved. Everyone except the couple at the centre of it all. The ensuing drama feels realistic and historically faithful, with officials having discussions with other officials through the proper political channels, and characters respecting the rule of law. While at times it can be as dull as it sounds, for the most part it proves a fascinating glimpse into a moment in history when forbidden love was truly a global scandal.

It doesn’t hurt of course that the director has two lead actors working at the height of their abilities. Both David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike deliver outstanding performances, with Oyelowo capturing the power and dignity of Botswana’s first president, while getting to sink his teeth into a couple Oscar ready speeches courtesy screenwriter Guy Hibbert. Pike has the more grounded, but perhaps more interesting role, as a young Englishwoman attempting to fill the role of African queen. However as strong and showy as the two roles are, they remain authentic, never devolving into Hollywood cliche or easily digestible caricature. Jack Davenport and Tom Felton are delightful as the conniving British officials, and are even more fun to watch get their comeuppance. Terry Pheto is a powerful and underused presence as Seretse’s sister Naledi, and Vusi Kunene delivers a nuanced performance despite limited screen time as the stern, but understanding Tshekedi. The performances are set against the beautiful landscape of Botswana, captured by cinematographer Sam McCurdy in a way that you can almost feel the stifling heat.

Last year Botswana celebrated the 50th anniversary of independence, and this film acts as a fitting tribute to two of the people who played a large part in it. For anyone unfamiliar with the story of Seretse Khama and Ruth Wilson, skip the Wikipedia page and go check out A United Kingdom.

Reviewed by Evan Arppe.