Review // Fifty Shades Darker

Posted:
Category: Film Reviews, The Watchlist
Tags: 50 shades darker, 50 shades of grey, dakota johnson, fifty shades darker, fifty shades of grey, film review, jamie dornan
Exactly what is darker about Fifty Shades Darker? If anything the sadistic sex scenes that were the tantalizing draw of 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey are toned down to more “vanilla” fare in the sequel Fifty Shades Darker. The sequel as a whole was surprisingly better than the original. That doesn’t mean it was good, but it delivers what it promises: steamy scenes with a naked Christian Grey. However Fifty Shades Darker suffers from a lot of the same weaknesses as the first film: lack of chemistry between the two leads, out of place comedic one liners, and a lack of true conflict. On the bright side, Fifty Shades Darker at least attempts to piece something like a narrative together – it doesn’t succeed but I am thankful it tried. Another plus is that – like the first film – Fifty Shades Darker has a killer soundtrack, which is easily its most appealing feature.

Fifty Shades of Grey ended with Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) leaving sadistic billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) after realizing she could never be the submissive partner he needs and that he would never be the ideal well-adjusted boyfriend she wants.  Fifty Shades Darker kicks off soon after the break up. Christian agrees to have a regular relationship instead of dom/sub contract and the pair quickly patch things up. Shifting in tone from a romance to a thriller, Fifty Shades Darker attempts to build sinister suspense around Christian, illuminating his dark past as a way to explain his character. And on the whole it seems like Christian has turned around; while he causes a little drama in Ana’s work life, for the most part their relationship seems common place. That is until his past romances begin to haunt her.  Christian’s former mentally unstable sub (Bella Heathcote) starts stalking Ana while his old dom (Kim Basinger) makes it clear that she doesn’t approve of the new relationship. “Drama” unfolds but it’s much like the rumour mills of high school, with nothing tangible actually happening. Any conflict is quickly swept under the rug in favour of an extensive sex scene.  And hey I get it, people didn’t read E.L. James’s erotic thriller for the thriller element.

However I can’t help but find the relationship and the character of Christian Grey utterly cringe-worthy. He smiles a lot in this film which seem so out of place for the character that he actually looks more sinister than happy. But for whatever reason the public has deemed Mr. Grey attractive, so I suspect people will flock to the theatres this weekend to see him cheekily ask Ana to remove her panties at the table of a public restaurant. If you go in expecting little plot and lots of sex you won’t be disappointed. However, if you’re looking for a decent film, this isn’t it. But, you knew that already.

Reviewed by Vithiya Murugadas.


