Review // Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron is a woman with a mission in Atomic Blonde. While the on-screen mission is compelling (infiltrate Cold War era Germany to retrieve invaluable information for MI6), the off-screen one (continue the recent trend of female led action movies making bank at the box office) is far more important. Theron, along with the multitude of people who made Atomic Blonde, succeed in crafting an alluring, action packed adventure that will keep you entertained.

Former stuntman-turned-director David Leitch helms the highly stylized spy thriller. Theron stars as Lorraine Broughton, one of MI6’s top agents who is sent into Berlin in 1989 just days before the fall of the Berlin Wall. While her activities have nothing to do with the greater political climate, she’s on a very important mission to track down top secret files that compromise MI6 spies before the KGB does. Immediately made in Berlin she has to rely on duplicitous agent David Percival (James McAvoy), a wild card MI6 operative who has had the run of Berlin without oversight for far too long. Framed within the context of Lorraine’s debriefing when she returns home to London, it’s established early on that something went horribly wrong during the mission.

Clearly a nod to another famous MI6 Agent, Broughton, Lorraine Broughton is outwardly cool, cunning, collected, and impeccably dressed. Unlike Bond, Theron adds a touch of vulnerability to her spy character, a clever way to manipulate the very male-centric world she operates in and a fitting parallel to the current Hollywood system. Despite the period setting, Atomic Blonde is far from nostalgic. The film brings its 1989 setting to the 21st century with trendy use of colour, slick action and feminism.

Despite the beautifully stylized visuals there was a clear attempt to ground the film in reality. Leitch sticks with a similar approach to the one he and co-director Chad Stahelski took on John Wick: long fight sequences, seamless editing, stable camera shots, and very physical stunt work. Lorraine fights like a girl and isn’t some magical creature who is able to take down men twice her size with one punch; she’s scrappy and uses her head over her might. In many ways Lorraine’s fight is similar to the battles this release has to wage.

An action film with a female protagonist, especially in a niche genre that’s already defined by iconic male protagonists, seems to be a tough sell, but that isn’t really the case for Atomic Blonde. Focus Features acquired the rights to Antony Johnston’s graphic novel The Coldest City in 2015 and Charlize Theron was quickly attached to star and produce the film. Despite the relatively low budget of $30 Million, Leitch and Stahelski were tapped to direct after the success of John Wick, which was made on a similar budget and was a surprise blockbuster hit. Stahleski would eventually leave the project to focus on John Wick: Chapter 2. Considering the pedigree of the film – an Academy Award winner in the lead and a proven director at the helm – $30 Million might be considered a bit low, but its clearly plenty to make an exciting action film. The struggle facing Atomic Blonde is the onus put on it to continue the trend of high concept, female led action films being successful at the box office. Atomic Blonde’s box office success is important because the more wins women get, the easier it is to bank roll similar projects and stop referring to the success of female led or directed projects as “trends” or “surprises”. After all, the box office is the best way to elicit change in the old boys club that is Hollywood. Just like Lorraine’s two handed punches, Atomic Blonde has to hit harder at the box office than its predecessors to be considered a success.

There are a few obstacles ahead for Atomic Blonde. Unlike franchises like Tomb Raider, Ghost in the Shell and Wonder Woman, Atomic Blonde doesn’t have a large established fan base to bank on. The graphic novel the film is based on is barely a cult favourite and the film will be the first introduction to it for most people. While Atomic Blonde has heart, a killer soundtrack, and sex appeal, it does lack the suspense that spy films are known for. The characters and their situations are convoluted (as in most spy dramas) but the pacing doesn’t really allow for festering distrust or red herrings. Everything is a little too straightforward and predictable.

But let’s face it, no one is going into this film expecting Tinker Tailor Solider Spy. You’re going to see it because Charlize Theron is a bad ass, David Leitch crams in way too many head shots (ensuring an 18A rating), and it’s the sexiest film to hit the big screen all summer. Do not go to Atomic Blonde just because you want more female led films, go because you’ll have a fun time watching a decent action flick.

Reviewed by Vithiya Murugadas.