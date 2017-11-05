If you passed by Confederation Park this morning you may have noticed a group of people running backwards. It’s called retro running.

The one kilometre race was a fundraiser for the YMCA Strong Kids campaign in Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford. The money will be used to send kids to programs offered by the YMCA like swim lessons and day camps. The YMCA partnered with the Hamilton Marathon Road2Hope for the event.

One of the participants, Kat Clewley, holds retro running records in the 800 metre, five kilometre, 10 kilometre, and half marathon races. Clewley will be running tomorrow’s marathon completely backwards in an attempt to break another world record. She will need to beat a time of four hours and 42 minutes.

A five and ten kilometre run were also held today.