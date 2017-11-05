2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Retro Running

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, race, retro running


If you passed by Confederation Park this morning you may have noticed a group of people running backwards. It’s called retro running.

The one kilometre race was a fundraiser for the YMCA Strong Kids campaign in Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford. The money will be used to send kids to programs offered by the YMCA like swim lessons and day camps. The YMCA partnered with the Hamilton Marathon Road2Hope for the event.

One of the participants, Kat Clewley, holds retro running records in the 800 metre, five kilometre, 10 kilometre, and half marathon races. Clewley will be running tomorrow’s marathon completely backwards in an attempt to break another world record. She will need to beat a time of four hours and 42 minutes.

A five and ten kilometre run were also held today.


LATEST STORIES

Retro Running

No Protests at Skyway Animal Hospital

Niagara Building Destroyed by Fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php