Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Retirement home sprinklers

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: money, retirement home, seniors, sprinklers


As we get closer to a January 1st 2019 deadline for all Ontario retirement homes to install automatic sprinklers, the Government of Ontario is handing out cash to those who need it most.

The Minister of Senior Affairs announced that the province is setting out $20 million to help small or rural retirement homes pay for the installation process. Only independent facilities that have less than 49 suites or are located outside a city are eligible.

The province says that about 30% of retirement homes don’t have sprinkler systems.


LATEST STORIES

Retirement home sprinklers

Boxing to heal

CRA Scam victims

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php