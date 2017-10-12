Retirement home sprinklers

As we get closer to a January 1st 2019 deadline for all Ontario retirement homes to install automatic sprinklers, the Government of Ontario is handing out cash to those who need it most.

The Minister of Senior Affairs announced that the province is setting out $20 million to help small or rural retirement homes pay for the installation process. Only independent facilities that have less than 49 suites or are located outside a city are eligible.

The province says that about 30% of retirement homes don’t have sprinkler systems.