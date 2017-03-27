Resurgence of rabies in Hamilton prompts action

The Hamilton Mountain Rotary Club is hosting a presentation on rabies on Monday at noon.

The seminar called “Ontario Fighting Rabies in Wildlife” will be presented by Beverly Stevenson, a wildlife research technician with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Last month the City of Hamilton released information about a deceased cat from Glanbrook that tested positive for rabies. It’s Hamilton’s second case of domestic rabies in over 20 years. The two most recent cases, both involving cats, are likely related to the resurgence of raccoon rabies in the area.

The Southern Ontario rabies outbreak doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Since 2015, the city’s board of health has heard that over 200 animals have tested positive for rabies in Hamilton.