Restoring a historic Toronto sign in Hamilton

The iconic Sam the Record Man sign that lit up Toronto’s Yonge street for years is being resurrected and a Hamilton company has won the job of bringing it back to life.

Fixing up the old sign is a big deal for Hamilton’s Sunset Neon. The neon sign has been in storage since 2008 and is in pretty rough shape. Ryerson University is paying for the repairs.

Glass blower Len Black worked on the original sign in the 70’s, he’ll also be working on the new sign.

“I’ve not only worked on the original sign, but repaired it for various companies throughout the years.”

Work on the sign is expected to start in April and go until early August. The new sign will look nearly identical to the old one, except a little brighter.


