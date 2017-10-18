Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Residents told to stay indoors as crews battle fire in St. Catharines

Category: Niagara
Emergency crews continue to battle hotspots of a fire at an industrial building in St. Catharines.

Business and residents within 800 metres of 55 Oakdale Ave. are being advised to close their windows and doors, stay indoors and turn off their heating and air conditioning due to the smoke.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.


