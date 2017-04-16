Residents rally for Hamilton LRT at City Hall

Over 200 people gathered at Hamilton City Hall to rally and show support for the potential Light Rail Transit project.

City Council will vote on whether or not to submit an updated Environmental Assessment to the province this Wednesday.

If the E.A. does not pass, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said this could be the end of the LRT.

“Without an E.A. there’s no project,” Eisenberger said. “This is required. It has to be done.”

Mayor Eisenberger said that if Hamilton doesn’t get an LRT, Hamiltonians will still be paying for one somewhere else in the province. The Mayor also has the support from Councillors Jason Farr, Matt Green, and Aiden Johnson who were at the Saturday rally.

However, Ward 8 Councillor Terry Whitehead said there are many flaws in the LRT plan that do not serve the best interests of Hamiltonians.

“We don’t have demonstrated ridership, we don’t have Park and Ride, we don’t go to Eastgate,” Whitehead said. “The question I’m asking anyone supporting it is how much are you willing to spend? How much should be imposed on the tax payers in this community?”

The Ward 8 councillor said the 11 kilometre stretch currently proposed from McMaster University to Queenston Cirlce is putting tax payers at risk.

Yet, all those who attended the rally believe the LRT would enrich the city.