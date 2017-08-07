Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Residents left to fend for themselves after apartment balcony blaze damages multiple floors

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: balcony, damage, fire, hamilton, Hess Street, residents, smoke


A fire that started on the fifth floor balcony of an apartment building on 95 Hess St South has left it’s charring mark on surrounding balconies. Some of the residents couldn’t go back to their apartment for the night, including a man who is legally blind.

Robert Barnhardt lives on the seventh floor and his balcony was one of the units that was blackened and left with a layer of black dust on his patio door.

On Sunday contractors hired by his insurance company were cleaning his unit because of smoke damage. Barnhardt said money is tight and he’s had to forgo groceries to pay for the insurance he is glad he has now.

“For the last few years I’ve been going to the soup kitchens in the area to get enough money to pay for the insurance,” Barnhardt said.

Because of his disability Barnhardt said he would have never been able to thoroughly clean his apartment of the smoke and soot. The apartment was in such bad condition that he spent the night outside.

“I was allowed back in but it was so bad the smell that I couldn’t stay, so I stayed out on the bench then I went to Tim Hortons and stayed there,” Barnhardt explained.

The damage that spread from the original fifth floor balcony is so extensive that the people in the fifth and sixth units also had to find somewhere else to stay. Neighbours said the flames and smoke made their way inside the unit as well.

“It’s bad,” one neighbour remarked. “There’s not a clean spot in the place. It’s burnt up to a crisp.”

Residents said the fire alarm goes off many times in the building, but they’ve never seen anything like this before.

“The smoke, in two minutes, got so bad I couldn’t even escape,” a resident said.

“I wasn’t scared, I was shaken because I’ve never seen a fire before,” said another.

Hamilton Fire said the damage is estimated to be about $140,000 for both the fifth and the sixth floor apartments.

The blaze is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue possibly related to an air conditioner that was on the balcony. Luckily no one was physically hurt.


LATEST STORIES

Albion Falls has another rope rescue

Residents left to fend for themselves after apartment balcony blaze damages multiple floors

Montreal man charged with attempted murder in Oakville plaza shooting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php