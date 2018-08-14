Resident loses $20,000 to computer scam

Ontario Provincial Police is urging people to ‘hang up the phone’ after a resident lost $20,000 in a computer virus scam.

The victim called police in Norfolk County on Friday after they received a call from a man saying the homeowner’s computer had a virus.

After the victim gave the caller access to their computer, they could see the man accessing banking information and personal files. The scammer took roughly $20,000 from the victim’s account.

Police are reminding residents that unless you initiate the call, do not allow anyone access to your computer. “Don’t give out personal, banking or credit card information to anyone unless you are sure of whom you are dealing with,” said OPP in a news release.

OPP has released the following tips to help protect yourself: