Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Video credit: Columbia Pictures

The sixth and final film in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter picks up immediately after the events of Resident Evil: Retribution and follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she returns to the place where it all began to finally take down the hordes of the undead.

In The Final Chapter, Alice returns to the iconic origins of the T-virus in Raccoon City where she will attempt to stop the infection once and for all. After a crushing defeat in Washington D.C. and the demise of her personal army in Resident Evil: Retribution, she is given one last chance to save humanity from the final step in the Umbrella Corporation’s plan.

Based on Capcom’s successful video game series, the Resident Evil films have earned over $1 billion dollars world wide so far. The franchise is the most successful video game franchise adaptation to date. A cohesive vision goes a long way, Paul W. S. Anderson has written all six films in the series and directed four – including Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is rated 14A.


