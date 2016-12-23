Reset is a French ballet documentary directed by Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai. The film was an official selection at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

With his American culture, his youth and notoriety, and his gift for public relations, Benjamin Millepied is about to dramatically shake up, upset and rejuvenate the prestigious French institution, l’Opéra National de Paris. Designated director of the company in 2014, Millepied is preparing to unveil his first ballet on the 25th September 2015. From the very first rehearsal up until opening night, directors Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai have immersed themselves in the world of the Paris Opera, right at the heart of it’s artistic creation.

“We are portraitists and we followed Benjamin Millepied throughout the creation of his first show as Director of Dance at the Opéra National de Paris,” the directors state. “By agreeing to let us film him, he put his legitimacy on the line from the first day of rehearsals, since it is in the heat of the action that this man of abundant energy reveals himself through his choreography work, his relationship with the dancers, and his dealings with the ballet’s management. We follow his creative process, the pathways of his imagination, his ambitions, at each stage of his work. He is the central character in the film, in the midst of the key players in his production.”