Rescuers free man pinned by tractor in Burlington

A Burlington man is expected to be okay after he was pinned against a brick wall by a tractor.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Delvin Dr. in Burlington yesterday.

The man was apparently working on the tractor when it rolled — pinning him against his home.

Firefighters and paramedics worked together to push the tractor away from the house and free the man.

He was taken to Joseph Brant Hospital and is expected to be okay.