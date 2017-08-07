Man arrested for stolen car and attempted carjacking

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Uncategorized
Tags: car, carjacking, David Millar, halton police, impaired driving, license plates, milton, stolen

halton_regional_police

A man has been charged and arrested for stealing a vehicle and attempting to carjack another.

Police responded to a call just before midnight on August 3 of a potential impaired driver on Campbellville Rd. in Milton.

David Millar was found driving carelessly in a brand new 2017 Lincoln MKC. There is no word whether he was drunk or on drugs.

An investigation reveals that Millar had stolen the Lincoln that night along with several sets of keys from a Brampton Ford Dealership. Several stolen license plates and keys to other new vehicles were also found in the car.

According to police, Millar had also been investigated for attempted carjacking in Oakville on July 14. Millar had approached a man sitting in his vehicle, threatened to physically harm him and attempt to take the car in the process. The victim refused to surrender his vehicle, and Millar took off on foot without harming him.

Millar is being charged with two counts of disqualified driving, impaired care and control, refusal to provide sample, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, robbery and uttering threats.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into this crime is asked to contact Halton police.


