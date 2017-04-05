Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Rent Control

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: gta, landlords, real estate, rent

A growing number of tenants claim their landlords are forcing them out with higher rent. In Toronto, tenants in at least two condo buildings have seen their rent doubled.

Currently, annual caps on a rent increase only apply to units constructed before November 1991 but for the buildings constructed after that time frame, tenants are subject to unregulated rental hikes. In some cases across the GTA rent increased from $1 600 to $3 300 a month .

Real estate agent Dan Golfi specializes in rentals and says if the unit was built after 1991 there’s only one way tenants can protect themselves.

“Signing into a longer term lease, but most landlords do not want to sign into a long term lease just in case rent does go up and they need to turn over those tenants.”

This loophole allowing landlords to increase the rent in buildings built after 1991 not only applies to apartment buildings but townhomes and homes as well.

The cut-off date was set years ago by then Ontario Premier Mike Harris in the hopes of encouraging more construction of rental units. But a housing lawyer says it’s time for changes to be made and she’s calling on the Federal government to create a national affordable housing strategy.

The Liberal government says they’re developing a rent-control reform but Wynne refused to say if any new rent-control measures will be in her government’s spring budget expected this month.

According to a national rent report Toronto’s average rental rates jumped nearly 5% last month alone. In Hamilton, the city saw a 2.2% increase and it’s currently the 13th most expensive city for rental properties across the country.


LATEST STORIES

2021 Canada Summer Games

Navigating scholarships

Accused killer's wife testifies at the Tyler Johnson trial

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php