Renovations, additions and new schools coming this fall

Schools across the province are seeing new and improved learning spaces this September as part of the government’s initiative to support student learning.

A total of 54 renovations, additions and new schools are opening for the start of the academic year. Education Minister Mitzie Hunter says “These new and improved school facilities will benefit students in communities across the province.”

In total throughout the province 25 new elementary and secondary schools will be opening as well as 16 additions and 13 major renovations planned for existing schools.

This is part of a $1.4 billion investment in school renewal from the Ontario government through the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

For information on projects in Hamilton, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.