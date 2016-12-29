Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Renata Ford charged with impaired driving

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: dui, impaired driving, Renata Ford, rob ford, toronto police

renata

Rob Ford’s widow is facing two impaired driving charges after being arrested Wednesday night.

According to the Canadian Press, Renata Ford was arrested around 6 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle of a west-end shopping plaza near her home.

Toronto police say the mother of two was charged with impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams.

Ford’s controversial late husband was Mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014. He died of cancer in March at the age of 46.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php