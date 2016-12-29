Renata Ford charged with impaired driving

Rob Ford’s widow is facing two impaired driving charges after being arrested Wednesday night.

According to the Canadian Press, Renata Ford was arrested around 6 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle of a west-end shopping plaza near her home.

Toronto police say the mother of two was charged with impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams.

Ford’s controversial late husband was Mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014. He died of cancer in March at the age of 46.