Renata Ford charged with impaired driving
Rob Ford’s widow is facing two impaired driving charges after being arrested Wednesday night.
According to the Canadian Press, Renata Ford was arrested around 6 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle of a west-end shopping plaza near her home.
Toronto police say the mother of two was charged with impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams.
Ford’s controversial late husband was Mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014. He died of cancer in March at the age of 46.
