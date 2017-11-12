Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Remembrance Day at Gore Park

Ceremonies were held across the region today including Gore Park in Hamilton.

The distinct sound of bagpipes and the beat of the drum filled the streets of downtown Hamilton for a special Remembrance Day ceremony.

Hamilton’s first responders as well as Mayor Fred Eisenberger marched to the cenotaph where war re-enactors stood at attention.

Despite the cold, hundreds of residents gathered to pay tribute to those who have served and for the many who continue to serve our country.


