Remembering Peter George

The longest serving McMaster University President, Peter George died Thursday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

Peter George grew up in Toronto. He was the first in his family to go to university, skipping grades, he was able to start at the University of Toronto at the age of 16. He started teaching at McMaster University at 23.

“I never thought I’d spend the next 45 years at Mac. And I never dreamed of being President of a university, especially this one, that I love so much.”

In 1995 George became university President, his Vice-President was Roger Trull. Trull says George started at a time when university funding was tight and so they had to rely on other options.

“Peter worked really hard with his team to secure lots of financial support, privately. Support that made a big difference in McMaster’s growth and development.”

During his 15 years as President, Trull says George was instrumental in improving McMaster’s campus. He was behind the student centre, a new football stadium and athletic centre.

Now a building to honour George is being built. A new 12-storey 500 bed residence will be built called the Peter George Centre for Living and Learning.

George leaves behind a wife and 4 kids.