Remembering Maddie Babineau

Maddison Babineau was a young Hamilton girl who battled cancer three different times, but never let it get her down. Unfortunately, she ended up losing the fight 10 years ago but not before making the world a better place.

At the age of 12 Maddie was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, Ewing’s Sarcoma. Given a wish by the Make a Wish Foundation Maddie turned down a Disney trip to build a school for kids in Kenya.

At 15 the cancer returned and this time she sold jewelery from her hospital bed to raise money to build a well at the school.

Unfortunately when the cancer returned a third time, Maddie couldn’t beat it but others finished what she started. Her mother formed a group called “Mad for Maddie” and continues to raise money for kids in Africa. She’s raised over $300,000 dollars in 10 years.

“We have a maternity ward, we have a medical centre, surgical ward there. So proud that we’re able to help so many who deserve it.”

Sharon Babineau will celebrate the passing of her daughter with friends and family at the Gates of Heaven cemetary in Burlington. She says it’s a chance to honour and remember the incredible kindness Maddie showed in her young life.