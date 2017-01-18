Remembering Kirk Wilson

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton
Blue Parrot nightclub, Kirk Wilson, mexico, playa del carmen, shooting

He’s been described as one of the kindest and gentlest souls. 49-year-old Kirk Wilson, a Hamilton native was killed early Monday morning while providing security during an electronic music festival at the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, a festival co-founded by Canadians.

Friends are still reeling and in shock about the loss of their friend and colleague. Kirk was highly regarded in the entertainment industry here in the GTA working for Ink Entertainment and playing an integral role in the entertainment scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with bringing Wilson’s body back to Canada and financial support for his wife and two young children.


