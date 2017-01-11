2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Remembering former Hamilton Police Chief Colin Millar

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: colin millar, Eric Girt, fbi, hamilton, hamilton police, lisa hepfner, memorial, police chief

Police chiefs past and present, political leaders at every level and even some members of the FBI gathered this morning to remember Colin Millar.

Millar was Hamilton’s Chief of Police from 1988 to 1991, but his service to this community never ended. He was famous among the FBI and a mentor to many.

Current Chief Eric Girt recalled that Millar knew his name after he’d only been on the force two years. It was because Millar spent the time to get to know people.

Millar’s wife, Barb, died 14 months before him; the two had been completely in tune as a couple, according to St. Joseph’s Healthcare CEO Kevin Smith. Millar was a hospital board member, and went beyond his promise to be an active community member.

But he still always had time for his family.

”I remember him rolling up in a fedora and tailored suit to roller skating and tennis lessons. He didn’t miss anything.” said Millar’s grandson.

That’s why he says today was a sad day, but filled with happy memories.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php