Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Remembering Bernie Custis

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bernie custis, cfl, quarterback, tiger cats

The first African-American pro-football quarterback was remembered Friday in a ceremony at the Burlingon Performing Arts Centre.

Bernie Custis grew up in Philadelphia and in 1951 he was a first round draft pick for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. But he wanted to play quarterback and the U.S. apparently wasn’t ready for a black man in the key position. So Custis instead joined the Hamilton Tiger-cats and made this his home.

His sister and her kids came from Philadelphia for the service.

“The first African American in the CFL as well as the first African American quarterback for Syracuse University. I often felt humbled and proud of those facts.” Brandon Mayfield, nephew.

After football, Custis was a teacher, a principal and a coach.

Bernie Custis was 88.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php