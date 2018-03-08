Registration period for Ontario PC leadership vote extended

Members of the Progressive Conservative Party will now have until 8 p.m. Thursday to register to vote in the leadership race.

The party said the deadline was being extended by a day due to continuing demand from party members for verification codes.

Tory legislator Christine Elliott, Toronto lawyer and businesswomen Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, and parental rights activist Tanya Granic Allen are all vying for the top spot.

The race for a new leader began after Patrick Brown resigned from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations which he vehemently denies.

Both Ford and Mulroney had raised concerns about fraudulent memberships and said many party members were still waiting for the paperwork they needed to vote.

The party admitted they have faced challenges with mail delivery, and some members were unable to participate fully in the election. However, they say the metrics were very strong. “Nearly 70,000 members have verified their membership already, and well over 44,000 have already voted. More members will have voted in this leadership than voted in the 2002 Leadership, when the PC Party of Ontario was in government,” said the Leadership Election Organizing Committee in a statement on the Ontario PC website.

The deadline for voting is noon on Friday and the new leader will be announced on Saturday in Markham.