Burlington’s waterfront could be changing once again. Rick Goldring, the mayor of Burlington says the owner of the Waterfront Hotel is interested in redeveloping the site into possibly a residential building and the mayor is asking locals to weigh in on the conversation.

Wednesday May 24th there will be 2 community workshops at the Waterfront Hotel for the Brant and Lakeshore planning study. One at 4 pm and another at 6:30 pm.