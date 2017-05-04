Red Hill rumble

Dramatic dash cam video captured last week shows a fight between two men in the middle of the Red Hill Valley Parkway during rush hour traffic.

The man on top in the video is Adam Lowe. He was on his way up the mountain when the SUV in front of him crashed.

“The driver made a sudden right hand turn at the Mud street exit and crashed nose first full speed into the guard rail.”

Lowe got out of his truck to check on the driver, 27 year old Chris Potoma. Lowe says that Potoma got out of his wrecked vehicle, and tried to open the doors of cars that were going past.

“Once he started pulling on door handles and banging on windows, that’s when I ran out and tackled him. Tried to hold him there till police came.”

Hamilton police say while what Adam Lowe did was very brave, it was also very dangerous and they never recommend citizens taking actions into their own hands like he did.

Christopher Potoma is charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while disqualified and breach of probation.