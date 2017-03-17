Red Carpet // Canadian Screen Awards

Hosted by Howie Mandel the 5th annual Canadian Screen Awards (formerly the Genies and the Geminis) honoured excellence in Canadian film and television on Sunday March 12th. We hit the red carpet to talk about the growth the film industry has been experiencing, the importance of celebrating Canadian film plus checking out all the distinctly Canadian fashion.

The night’s big winner was Its Only the End of the World. The most recent film from Quebecois filmmaker Xavier Dolan took home 6 awards including Best Motion Picture and Best Director.

Best Motion Picture // Meilleur Film

WINNER: It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde

Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves // Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions À Moité N’ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau

Weirdos

Searchers // Maliglutit

Race

Operation Avalanche

Old Stone

Hello Destroyer

Before the Streets // Avant Les Rues

Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary // Meilleur Long Métrage Documentaire Ted Rogers

WINNER: I Am the Blues

Waseskun

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes

Koneline: Our Land Beautiful

Gulîstan, Land of Roses

Achievement in Direction // Meilleure Réalisation

WINNER: Xavier Dolan, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde

Matt Johnson, Operation Avalanche

Mathieu Denis & Simon Lavoie, Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves // Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions À Moité N’ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau

Chloé Leriche, Before the Streets // Avant Les Rues

Kevan Funk, Hello Destroyer

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role // Interprétation Masculine dans un Premier Rôle

WINNER: Stephan James, Race

Andrew Gillis, Werewolf

Lawrence Barry, Riverhead

Gang Chen, Old Stone

Jared Abrahamson, Hello Destroyer

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role // Interprétation Féminine dans un Premier Rôle

WINNER: Tatiana Maslany, The Other Half

Bhreagh MacNeil, Werewolf

Sasha K. Gordon, Natasha

Nathalie Doummar, Boundaries // Pays

Carme Ejogo, Born to be Blue

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role // Interprétation Féminine dans un Rôle de Soutienhttp://born to be blue

WINNER: Molly Parker, Weirdos

Gabrielle Tremblay, Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves // Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions À Moité N’ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau

Sherri Shepherd, Jean of the Joneses

Nathalie Bayé, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde

Kwena Bellemare Boivin, Before the Streets // Avant Les Rues

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role // Interprétation Masculine dans un Rôle de Soutien

WINNER: Vincent Cassel, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde

Evan Mercer, Riverhead

Henry Czerny, The Other Half

Michael Reventar, Kidnap Capital

Jacques Newashish, Before the Streets // Avant les Rues

Original Screenplay // Meilleur scenario

WINNER: Daniel MacIvor, Weirdos

Zacharias Kunuk, Searchers // Maliglutit

Johnny Ma, Old Stone

Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses

Kevan Funk, Hello Destroyer

Adapted Screenplay // Meilleure Adaptation

WINNER: Xavier Dolan, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde

David Bezmozgis, Natasha

Bachir Bensaddek, Montreal, White City // Montréal la Blanche

Best Animated Short // Meilleur Court Métrage D’animation

WINNER: Blind Vaysha

I Like Girls

I Am Here

Mamie

Red of the Yew Tree

Best Live Action Short Drama // Meilleur Court Métrage Dramatique

WINNER: Mutants

Wild Skin

Oh What a Wonderful Feeling

Star

A Funeral for Lightning

Best Short Documentary // Meilleur Court Métrage Documentaire

WINNER: This River

Stone Makers

The Road to Webequie

Tshiuetin

Frame 394

Achievement in Art Director & Production Design // Meilleure Direction Artistique

WINNER: Emmanuel Fréchette, Two Lovers and a Bear

David Brisbin, Isabelle Guay & Jean-Pierre Paquet, Race

Aidan Leroux & Joel Richardson, Born to Be Blue

André-Line Beauparlant, Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes

Achievement in Costume Design // Meilleurs Costumes

WINNER: Patricia McNeil, Nelly

Bethana Briffett, Weirdos

Marjatta Nissinen, The Girl King

Megan Oppenheimer, Operation Avalanche

Mario Davignon, Race

Achievement in Make-Up // Meilleurs Maquillages

WINNER: Maïna Militza & Denis Vidal, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la fin du monde

Kathryn Casault, Two Lovers and a Bear

Natalie Trépanier & Réjean Goderre, Race

Melissa Meretsky, Jennifer Walton & Lisa Belyea, The Northlander

Lynda McCormack, Born to Be Blue

Achievement in Music: Original Song // Meilleure Chason Originale

Winner: David Braid “Could Have Been”, Born to Be Blue

Nikan Boivin “Sokecimoyekw”, Before the Streets // Avant les Rues

Mathew Schellenberg “Draw Blood”, Lovesick

Camille Poliquin & Laurence Lafond-Beauline “Natalie”, King Dave

Daniel Stimac “Almost Had It All”, A Date with Miss Fortune

Achievement in Music: Original Score // Meilleure Musique Originale

WINNER: Todor Kobakov, Steve London & David Braid, Born to Be Blue

Taymaz Saba, Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming

Jesse Zubot, Two Lovers and a Bear

Michael White, HEVN (Revenge)

Alain Mayrand, Numb

Achievement in Overall Sound // Meilleur son D’ensemble

WINNER: Claude La Haye, Luc Boudrias, Pierre-Jules Audet, Patrick Rioux & Nicholas Dallaire, Race

Matt Chan & Sean Van Delft, Operation Avalanche

Sylvain Brassard, Michel Lecoufle, Stephen De Oliveira & Nicholas Gagnon, King Dave

Francois Grenon, Sylvain Brassard & Jocelyn Caron, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la fin du monde

Marcel Chouinard, Philippe Lavigne, Stéphane Bergeron, Shaun-Nicholas Gallagher & Louis Collin, Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes

Achievement in Sound Editing // Meilleur montage sonore

WINNER: Pierre-Jules Audet, Jérôme Décarie, Michelle Cloutier, Stan Sakell, Jean-François Sauvé, Mathieu Beaudin, François Senneville, Luc Raymond & Jean-Philippe St-Laurent, Race

Miguel Nunes, Ryan Thompson, Gina Mueller & Maureen Murphy, The Unseen

Matt Chan, James Patrick, Frieda Bay & Sandra Fox, Operation Avalanche

Sylvain Brassard, Guy Pelletier, Christian Rivest, King Dave

Sylvain Brassard, Guy Pelletier, Guy Francoeur & Benoit Dame, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la fin du monde

Achievement in Cinematography // Meilleures Images

WINNER: André Turpin, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde

Scott Moore, Werewolf

Ming Kai Leung, Old Stone

Josée Deshaies, Nelly

Glauco Bermudez, Before the Streets // Avant les Rues

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary // Meilleurs Images dans un Long Métrage Documentaire

WINNER: John Price, I Am the Blues

Derek Rogers, The Skyjackers’ Tale

Joan Poggio, Gun Runners

Chris Romeike, Giants of Africa

Van Royko, Koneline: Our Land Beautiful

Achievement in Visual Effects // Meilleurs Effets Visuels

WINNER: Martin Lipmann, Cynthia Mourou, Benoit Touchette, Jonathan Piché-Delorme & Frédéric Breault, Race

Tristan Zerafa, Operation Avalanche

Bob Habros, Adele Venables, Julika Pape, Milos Djakovic, Adam Kube, Mike Wearing & Richard Darwin, The Unseen

Achievement in Editing // Meilleur Montage

WINNER: Richard Comeau, Two Lovers and a Bear

Michael Long, Old Stone

Duff Smith, Weirdos

Ashley McKenzie, Werewolf

Claude Palardy, Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes

Best Editing In a Feature Length Documentary // Meilleur Montage dans un Long Métrage Documentaire

WINNER: Dave De Carlo, Giants of Africa

Natalie Lamoureux, Waseskun

Michael Brockington, Koneline: Our Land Beautiful

Mathieu Bouchard-Malo, Gulîstan, Land of Roses

Eric Pedicelli, Black Code