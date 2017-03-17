Red Carpet // Canadian Screen Awards
Hosted by Howie Mandel the 5th annual Canadian Screen Awards (formerly the Genies and the Geminis) honoured excellence in Canadian film and television on Sunday March 12th. We hit the red carpet to talk about the growth the film industry has been experiencing, the importance of celebrating Canadian film plus checking out all the distinctly Canadian fashion.
The night’s big winner was Its Only the End of the World. The most recent film from Quebecois filmmaker Xavier Dolan took home 6 awards including Best Motion Picture and Best Director.
Best Motion Picture // Meilleur Film
WINNER: It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde
Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves // Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions À Moité N’ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau
Weirdos
Old Stone
Before the Streets // Avant Les Rues
Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary // Meilleur Long Métrage Documentaire Ted Rogers
WINNER: I Am the Blues
Waseskun
The Prison in Twelve Landscapes
Gulîstan, Land of Roses
Achievement in Direction // Meilleure Réalisation
WINNER: Xavier Dolan, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde
Matt Johnson, Operation Avalanche
Mathieu Denis & Simon Lavoie, Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves // Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions À Moité N’ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau
Chloé Leriche, Before the Streets // Avant Les Rues
Kevan Funk, Hello Destroyer
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role // Interprétation Masculine dans un Premier Rôle
WINNER: Stephan James, Race
Andrew Gillis, Werewolf
Lawrence Barry, Riverhead
Gang Chen, Old Stone
Jared Abrahamson, Hello Destroyer
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role // Interprétation Féminine dans un Premier Rôle
WINNER: Tatiana Maslany, The Other Half
Bhreagh MacNeil, Werewolf
Sasha K. Gordon, Natasha
Nathalie Doummar, Boundaries // Pays
Carme Ejogo, Born to be Blue
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role // Interprétation Féminine dans un Rôle de Soutienhttp://born to be blue
WINNER: Molly Parker, Weirdos
Gabrielle Tremblay, Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves // Ceux Qui Font Les Révolutions À Moité N’ont Fait Que Se Creuser Un Tombeau
Sherri Shepherd, Jean of the Joneses
Nathalie Bayé, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde
Kwena Bellemare Boivin, Before the Streets // Avant Les Rues
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role // Interprétation Masculine dans un Rôle de Soutien
WINNER: Vincent Cassel, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde
Evan Mercer, Riverhead
Henry Czerny, The Other Half
Michael Reventar, Kidnap Capital
Jacques Newashish, Before the Streets // Avant les Rues
Original Screenplay // Meilleur scenario
WINNER: Daniel MacIvor, Weirdos
Zacharias Kunuk, Searchers // Maliglutit
Johnny Ma, Old Stone
Stella Meghie, Jean of the Joneses
Kevan Funk, Hello Destroyer
Adapted Screenplay // Meilleure Adaptation
WINNER: Xavier Dolan, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde
David Bezmozgis, Natasha
Bachir Bensaddek, Montreal, White City // Montréal la Blanche
Best Animated Short // Meilleur Court Métrage D’animation
WINNER: Blind Vaysha
I Like Girls
I Am Here
Mamie
Red of the Yew Tree
Best Live Action Short Drama // Meilleur Court Métrage Dramatique
WINNER: Mutants
Wild Skin
Oh What a Wonderful Feeling
Star
A Funeral for Lightning
Best Short Documentary // Meilleur Court Métrage Documentaire
WINNER: This River
Stone Makers
The Road to Webequie
Tshiuetin
Frame 394
Achievement in Art Director & Production Design // Meilleure Direction Artistique
WINNER: Emmanuel Fréchette, Two Lovers and a Bear
David Brisbin, Isabelle Guay & Jean-Pierre Paquet, Race
Aidan Leroux & Joel Richardson, Born to Be Blue
André-Line Beauparlant, Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes
Achievement in Costume Design // Meilleurs Costumes
WINNER: Patricia McNeil, Nelly
Bethana Briffett, Weirdos
Marjatta Nissinen, The Girl King
Megan Oppenheimer, Operation Avalanche
Mario Davignon, Race
Achievement in Make-Up // Meilleurs Maquillages
WINNER: Maïna Militza & Denis Vidal, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la fin du monde
Kathryn Casault, Two Lovers and a Bear
Natalie Trépanier & Réjean Goderre, Race
Melissa Meretsky, Jennifer Walton & Lisa Belyea, The Northlander
Lynda McCormack, Born to Be Blue
Achievement in Music: Original Song // Meilleure Chason Originale
Winner: David Braid “Could Have Been”, Born to Be Blue
Nikan Boivin “Sokecimoyekw”, Before the Streets // Avant les Rues
Mathew Schellenberg “Draw Blood”, Lovesick
Camille Poliquin & Laurence Lafond-Beauline “Natalie”, King Dave
Daniel Stimac “Almost Had It All”, A Date with Miss Fortune
Achievement in Music: Original Score // Meilleure Musique Originale
WINNER: Todor Kobakov, Steve London & David Braid, Born to Be Blue
Taymaz Saba, Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming
Jesse Zubot, Two Lovers and a Bear
Michael White, HEVN (Revenge)
Alain Mayrand, Numb
Achievement in Overall Sound // Meilleur son D’ensemble
WINNER: Claude La Haye, Luc Boudrias, Pierre-Jules Audet, Patrick Rioux & Nicholas Dallaire, Race
Matt Chan & Sean Van Delft, Operation Avalanche
Sylvain Brassard, Michel Lecoufle, Stephen De Oliveira & Nicholas Gagnon, King Dave
Francois Grenon, Sylvain Brassard & Jocelyn Caron, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la fin du monde
Marcel Chouinard, Philippe Lavigne, Stéphane Bergeron, Shaun-Nicholas Gallagher & Louis Collin, Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes
Achievement in Sound Editing // Meilleur montage sonore
WINNER: Pierre-Jules Audet, Jérôme Décarie, Michelle Cloutier, Stan Sakell, Jean-François Sauvé, Mathieu Beaudin, François Senneville, Luc Raymond & Jean-Philippe St-Laurent, Race
Miguel Nunes, Ryan Thompson, Gina Mueller & Maureen Murphy, The Unseen
Matt Chan, James Patrick, Frieda Bay & Sandra Fox, Operation Avalanche
Sylvain Brassard, Guy Pelletier, Christian Rivest, King Dave
Sylvain Brassard, Guy Pelletier, Guy Francoeur & Benoit Dame, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la fin du monde
Achievement in Cinematography // Meilleures Images
WINNER: André Turpin, It’s Only the End of the World // Juste la Fin du Monde
Scott Moore, Werewolf
Ming Kai Leung, Old Stone
Josée Deshaies, Nelly
Glauco Bermudez, Before the Streets // Avant les Rues
Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary // Meilleurs Images dans un Long Métrage Documentaire
WINNER: John Price, I Am the Blues
Derek Rogers, The Skyjackers’ Tale
Joan Poggio, Gun Runners
Chris Romeike, Giants of Africa
Van Royko, Koneline: Our Land Beautiful
Achievement in Visual Effects // Meilleurs Effets Visuels
WINNER: Martin Lipmann, Cynthia Mourou, Benoit Touchette, Jonathan Piché-Delorme & Frédéric Breault, Race
Tristan Zerafa, Operation Avalanche
Bob Habros, Adele Venables, Julika Pape, Milos Djakovic, Adam Kube, Mike Wearing & Richard Darwin, The Unseen
Achievement in Editing // Meilleur Montage
WINNER: Richard Comeau, Two Lovers and a Bear
Michael Long, Old Stone
Duff Smith, Weirdos
Ashley McKenzie, Werewolf
Claude Palardy, Bad Seeds // Les Mauvaises Herbes
Best Editing In a Feature Length Documentary // Meilleur Montage dans un Long Métrage Documentaire
WINNER: Dave De Carlo, Giants of Africa
Natalie Lamoureux, Waseskun
Michael Brockington, Koneline: Our Land Beautiful
Mathieu Bouchard-Malo, Gulîstan, Land of Roses
Eric Pedicelli, Black Code
