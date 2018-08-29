Recruiting more women firefighters

Hamilton Fire is pushing to get more females involved in firefighting.

Camp FFIT gives young women a glimpse into what a career in firefighting is really like.

In Hamilton, there are just 41 women on the front line, which is about 6%, a number they’re trying to boost.

Pike Krpan has been a firefighter in Hamilton for the last 5 years, she runs Camp FFIT, female firefighters in training. It’s a 3 day program designed to teach young women, 16-20 years old, about what it’s like to be a firefighter.

The program lets them try things first hand in full bunker gear, using hose lines, search and rescue tools, and manoeuvring through smoke filled buildings.

Part of their training will give them the opportunity to climb to the top of an aerial ladder, when it is extended it is 7 storey high. Hoping to spark an interest in a future career.

It’s only within the last 20 years that the service began hiring female firefighters, with more women showing an interest.

There are still spots available for the program which runs October 12-14th. Applications are due next month.