Record low approval for the Premier

Premier Kathleen Wynne vows to carry on, despite a record low approval rating. In a poll released by the Angus Reid institute, Wynne received a 12% approval, which is the lowest of any Premier ever in all of Canada.

At a news conference in Toronto Premier Kathleen Wynne links her poor approval rating to hydro prices. The provincial government has announced that an additional 25% will be slashed from hydro bills.

“But that didn’t change your popularity. I get that. I understand that, people haven’t seen the impact on their bills yet but with all of that, I have a job to do. I made a commitment to the people of Ontario in 2014 I’m doing that job and I’m going to continue to do that job.”

Political science expert George Breckenridge says no other Premier in all of Canada has ever had such a low approval rating and says the chance of Wynne being re-elected in June of 2018 will be unlikely.

Breckenridge says it is too early to tell, but if Wynne does step down he believes the strongest candidates to take her place include Health Minister Eric Hoskins or Finance Minister Charles Sousa.


