Record breaking temperatures just in time for long weekend

Environment Canada said that today’s high of 13 degrees broke temperature records. But one sport that relies on cold weather was still open despite the above seasonal numbers.

The hills at Glen Eden were packed with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders; many of them without their winter coats. Even though it was a beautiful day on the hills there were mixed reviews to the otherwise welcomed weather.

Some people were not fans of the manmade snow. Others voiced their concerns of climate change because of these above seasonal temperatures.

Nonetheless, these warm temperatures made their appearance at the right time for the Family Day long weekend.