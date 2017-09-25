Record breaking temperatures hindering seasonal fall businesses

The unseasonably warm weather continues across much of the province. Hamilton, Niagara and Halton regions have been under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada.

For many fall means cozy sweaters, hot drinks, and a visit to the pumpkin patch. But not this weekend.

With record breaking temperatures in much of southern Ontario it doesn’t feel like fall and some businesses rely on crisp air to bring about the spirit of the season.

All of the visitors to the Niagara Pumpkin Patch on Sunday were able to fit on one hayride when normally there would be a line up.

But the attitude toward the heat was much different down at Spencer Smith Park in Burlington.

With a high of 32 degrees, feeling more like 38, many people came out to enjoy the Lakefront Park to soak up the last bit of summer weather with their families. According to most people enjoying the park they say pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather can wait.

The pumpkin patch owner says they could have used this heat in the summer during the growing season. But now the scorching temperatures are just cutting their selling season down and making it very difficult to harvest their crops.