Record-breaking lottery prizes draw tonight

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CHCH News that there is a record breaking amount of prize money for tonight’s Lotto Max draw.

There is $110 million dollars in prizes available, the most in Canadian Lotto Max history.

The jackpot is at an estimated $60 million with an additional 50 $1 million dollar prizes.

Sales for the tickets will go on until 10:30 p.m, and OLG will post a video reciting the winning numbers shortly after the terminals are shut down.

The chances of winning one of the jackpot prizes is 1 in 28.6 million and the chance of winning any Lotto Max prize is 1 in 6.6.

Last week’s prizes already broke the record with 46 $1 million prizes, and one $60 million prize.

Nobody claimed that jackpot, and only about half of the $1 million dollar prizes were claimed, making this week an even larger pot.

The jackpot is always capped at $60 million, but the amount of $1 million dollar prices is unlimited.

Since the $60 million dollar prize began in 2015, 14 tickets have won 12 jackpots.

Tony Bitonti says sometimes two tickets can have the same number, so winners have to split the money.

The last person to win the $60 million jackpot was a woman from Newfoundland on Feb 23.