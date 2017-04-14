Reaction to Pot law

The legalization of recreational marijuana will impact several different businesses and public services. While many questions were answered on Thursday, a representative from a medicinal marijuana dispensary says there are still several unclear areas.

Joey Silenzi from Pacifico Medicinal Marijuana dispensary on King street west says the Federal government hasn’t differentiated enough between medicinal and recreational pot.

“It will change some of what we do, but hopefully it doesn’t change the medicinal side of it. I’d like to think that some of the people that we serve such as veterans and people coming from the Juravinski centre will still need a safe clinical place to to come by and they may not want to be in that recreational atmosphere”

Silenzi says there are some grey areas in the framework that outlines how marijuana will be used and sold and especially when it comes to imparted driving.

“If someone has a medicinal prescription, how can you tell them that you can’t drive when there’s people out there that are impaired on opiates throughout the day yet their licenses aren’t revoked either.”

Hamilton police says when it comes to impaired driving, there is no grey area. They say drivers who are impaired by pot are subject to the same consequences as those who drive drunk.