RCMP says missing Alberta teen may be in Ontario

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy from Alberta who may have traveled to Ontario.

Jesse Dewispelaere was last seen at his home in Chestermere, AB on April 5.

RCMP investigators believe that he may have traveled to Listowel, ON.

Jesse is described as white, five-foot-five, weighing 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who believes they may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.