RCMP arrest man in Toronto for leaving Canada to join terrorist group

The RCMP say they have charged a man for allegedly leaving Canada to join a terrorist group.

Pamir Hakimzadah was arrested in Toronto Wednesday as part of an “extensive national security criminal investigation” called Project Sachet.

It is alleged that Hakimzadah traveled to Turkey during the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State, a listed terrorist entity. He was later returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities.

“As Canada’s national police force, the RCMP works with our partners to ensure the comprehensive and timely response to terrorist criminal activity and national security criminal investigations both at home and abroad,” said Superintendent Lise Crouch, Assistant Criminal Operations Officer for National Security in a press release. “The support of our policing partners, in this case the Toronto Police Service, is essential in the successful outcome of these investigations.”

The RCMP say at no time during the course of this investigation, which began in January 2016, was there any risk to public safety.

Hakimzadah is currently in custody for “outstanding criminal allegations” by the Toronto Police Service.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the new charge on Thursday.