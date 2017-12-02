Hamilton rat problem

The number of rat complaints in the city of Hamilton are on the rise and according to City Housing Hamilton, the increase in construction and heading into winter are only part of the problem.

Fear and frustration are words Ellen Campbell uses to describe her rat problem. She says she’s fed up with rats in her city housing unit and has made numerous calls to the city and public health. The rats she says have taken over her house, making nests behind appliances, damaging cupboards and destroying things like her son’s backpack, one even bit her toe sending her to urgent care.

According to the city of Hamilton’s public health department, the number of rat complaints have steadily increased since 2015, peaking this year in July and August.

Connie de Benedet from Public Health says people shouldn’t panic at the first sight of a rat.

“Living conditions and sanitation have improved dramatically over the last few decades so rats don’t pose the same sort of health risk.”

de Benedet says if you’re working with a landlord who is not responsive to your problem, call Public Health services. She says if you have a rat problem it can take weeks to months to correct the issue, homeowners have to be diligent about keeping their homes and property clean and landlords should be dealing with licensed professionals to help remove the pests.