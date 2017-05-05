Rainfall warning in effect for southern Ontario

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Golden Horseshoe as more wet weather is headed for southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says anywhere from 50 to 90 millimetres of rain is expected through Saturday.

The weather agency warns of flooding because the ground has little ability to absorb further rainfall as it is already saturated. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”

In anticipation of the rainfall, the City of Hamilton has closed the Waterfront Trail from Bayfront Park to Princess Point and will remain closed until further notice. York Road between Valley Road and Old Guelph Road in Dundas has also been shut down.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising residents of the potential for significant flooding. “Lake Ontario water levels remain well above normal, and are expected to increase further due to the forecasted rain. In addition. forecasted northerly winds over the next couple of days may result in increased risk of shoreline flooding and erosion,” HCA said in a Flood Watch alert on their website.

Residents are being warned to exercise caution near all bodies of water and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

The City of Toronto says they may close the Don Valley Parkway as of 3 p.m. Friday depending on conditions. Plans are already in place to evacuate up to 700 people from Toronto Island if necessary. Toronto Parks and Recreations says a ferry will be ready to take residents off the island if water levels get too high.