Rainfall warning in effect for parts of Southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines, Grimsby, Dunnville, Caledonia, and Haldimand County.

The weather agency says the regions are expected to get about 50 to 75 millimeters of rainfall by the time the rain ends Monday with some areas getting as much as 100 millimeters.

The heavy rain is associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate and is effecting regions near Lake Erie. Simcoe, Delhi and Norfolk have also been issued a rainfall warning.

Nate will begin a rapid acceleration northeastward over the next 12 to 24 hours and will begin to weaken to a Tropical Depression.

A special weather statement is in effect for other areas in the Golden Horseshoe including Hamilton which is expected to get roughly 20 to 30 millimeters of rainfall.


