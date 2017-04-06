Rainfall warning in effect for Hamilton and Niagara

A rainfall warning has been issued for Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Welland, Northern and Southern Niagara regions, St. Catharines, and Grimsby.

Environment Canada says parts of the Golden Horseshoe may see as much as 35 mm of rain Thursday.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is reminding residents to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures. “This rainfall has the potential to result in significant amounts of runoff. This may result in rapidly increasing water levels and flows in area watercourses, with the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas. In addition, the potential rainfall may result in local drainage issues in low-lying or poorly drained areas, and storm sewer systems may become overwhelmed in intense rainfalls over short duration,” said the HCA in a statement about watershed conditions on their website.

Environment Canada says a few centimetres of snow are also expected Thursday evening.

Strong winds gusting up to 70 km per hour may be expected causing some local blowing snow.

The weather agency issues a rainfall fall warning for amounts of 25 mm or more in 24 hours or less when the ground is saturated.