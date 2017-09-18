Watch CHCH Live
Quebec man, subject to Amber Alert, charged with second degree murder

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: amber alert, Luka Fredette, quebec, quebec provincial police, Saint- Jerome, second degree murder, Ugo Fredette

Ugo Fredette

A Quebec man, who was the subject of an Amber Alert involving his six-year-old son, has been charged with second degree murder.

Ugo Fredette is being accused of slaying his child’s mother, Veronique Barbe.

The charge was filed today at a courthouse in Saint-Jerome, Qc.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday after the boy’s mother was found dead inside a home in Saint-Eustache, Qc.

The boy, Luka Fredette, and his father were found and stopped in Ontario nearly 24 hours later.

Ugo remains in hospital where he is being treated for injuries sustained while he was on the run.

Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a missing 71-year-old man whose vehicle was used in connection with the child’s disappearance.

Ugo’s court appearance is yet to be determined.


