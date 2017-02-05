Quebec City mosque reopens and serves as reminder with tragic evidence intact

The Quebec City mosque that was the site of a mass shooting by a terrorist has reopened to the public. The president of the mosque said morning prayers resumed at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The public was allowed to venture inside to observe the bullet-riddled walls and bloodied floors left by the six men who were murdered. Victims between the ages of 39 and 60 left 17 children without their fathers. Gatherings have been planned in Montreal and Quebec City over the weekend to mark the tragedy.

Here at home, the downtown Hamilton mosque has taken the initiative to educate others about the Islamic faith with an open-house on Saturday evening. Doors opened at 5 p.m.for many activities including info sessions, photo booths, henna tattoos and tours.