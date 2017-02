A serious collision shut down a large section of the westbound QEW for several hours this afternoon.

It happened around 2 pm on the QEW near Guleph line. OPP say a Toyota Corolla hit the back of a cube van that may have been disabled, or pulled over for a problem on the highway.

The lone occupant of the Toyota, a 37-year-old woman from Hamilton was taken to hospital in critical condition.

All lanes of the highway re-opened shortly after 6 pm.