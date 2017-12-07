Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Pyewacket

Pyewacket

Pyewacket is a Canadian thriller written and directed by Adam MacDonald (Backcountry). The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Laurie Holden and Nicole Muñoz.

PYEWACKET follows the story of Leah, a teenage girl who is forced to move to a house in the woods by her unstable mother after the painful passing of her father. Feeling trapped and hopeless, Leah turns to Black Magic to release her anger. She naively performs an occult ritual found in a book on her bedroom shelf to evoke the spirit of a witch to kill her mother. Stricken by guilt, Leah desperately tries to reverse the spell, but soon realizes she has awoken something in the woods, and nothing can prepare Leah for the terror she has unleashed.

MacDonald is a huge horror/thriller fan. “I saw Evil Dead as a child and I was terrified but I loved the feeling. And then I saw The Shining and I became obsessed with the genre because I loved the feeling it gave me. I found it transcended a boring life and I was drawn to it.”

Pyewacket is rated 14A.


