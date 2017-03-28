Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Purolator stops accepting new shipments as strike looms

Posted:       Last updated:
Purolator

Purolator will not be accepting any new shipments after Teamsters Canada, the union representing front-line workers, issued a 72-hour notice of strike action to the company.

In a statement on Purolator’s website, the company said, “Effective March 28, 2017, Purolator will not be accepting shipments until further notice. Purolator will make our best effort to deliver shipments currently in our network, however extended ground shipments may experience a delay. We remain optimistic regarding the ongoing contract negotiations between Purolator and the Teamsters, and as such Purolator management is actively working through plans to resume full service as quickly as possible, once an agreement has been reached.”

Fifty-six per cent of the union members rejected the company’s latest offer on Sunday. Purolator says they look forward to getting back to the bargaining table “working diligently to negotiate a new agreement and getting back to delivering our customers’ packages.”


