Purolator and union reach tentative agreement, strike averted

Purolator says it will start accepting packages again after a tentative agreement was reached with Teamsters Canada.

The company will not be releasing any details of the agreement until union members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the contract.

Teamsters Canada, the union representing roughly 8,000 employees, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Sunday after 56 per cent of its members voted against the company’s offer.

Purolator stopped accepting packages Tuesday as a precaution but has since resumed normal operations. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience over the past few days,” said Ken Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources and Labour Relations at Purolator in a news release. “We’re happy to get back to delivering our customers’ packages now that we’ve reached an agreement that positions the company and employees for sustainable growth in today’s fast-changing marketplace.”