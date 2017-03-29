2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Purolator and union reach tentative agreement, strike averted

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: hamilton, niagara, Purolator, strike, Teamsters Canada

purolator3

Purolator says it will start accepting packages again after a tentative agreement was reached with Teamsters Canada.

The company will not be releasing any details of the agreement until union members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the contract.

Teamsters Canada, the union representing roughly 8,000 employees, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Sunday after 56 per cent of its members voted against the company’s offer.

Purolator stopped accepting packages Tuesday as a precaution but has since resumed normal operations. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience over the past few days,” said Ken Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources and Labour Relations at Purolator in a news release. “We’re happy to get back to delivering our customers’ packages now that we’ve reached an agreement that positions the company and employees for sustainable growth in today’s fast-changing marketplace.”


LATEST STORIES

Monster Jam

Best Wishes for March 29th

Niagara Summer Games bid

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php